Tension in Migori following the arrest of area Governor OKOTH OBADO as his supporters vow to do the unthinkable to see him released!

Thursday November 15, 2018 - Tension is building up in parts of Migori County following the dramatic arrest of embattled Governor, Okoth Obado, yesterday.





Obado’s supporters are reportedly enraged by the fresh arrest which came barely a day after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers raided his homes and offices in Migori and Nairobi.





The supporters were left surprised and confused following the arrest of their Governor who they knew had been released on bail in relation to Sharon Otieno's murder case, and was also being investigated for corruption by EACC.





"We recently read in the newspapers that he was being investigated for stealing KSh 2 billion.”





“Now we hear he has been arrested for being in possession of guns.”





“We don't know what the authorities are looking for," said one supporter.





They are now planning to paralyse everything in Migori until Obado is released again.



