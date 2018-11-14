Surely, matatu madness has to end, this unroadworthy matatu was spotted on a Kenyan road (PHOTO).

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - There’s a lot of madness in the matatu industry and that’s why CS Fred Matiangi has decided to act immediately and end this madness that has led to the loss of innocent lives through road accidents.

Most matatu owners don’t care about the safety of the passengers.

They are just after profits.

Check out this matatu that was spotted on a Kenyan road before Matiangi ordered a serious crackdown of unroadworthy matatus.
