Suguliwa kitambi mzee! This SPONYO was spotted grinding on a Slay Queen’s ASS in a night club (VIDEO).

Wednesday, November 17, 2018

- Young ladies these days are obsessed with sponsors.





Just go to night clubs and you will see how men are hanging out with ladies young enough to be their daughters.





Most of these ladies are just after money and that’s why they don’t mind hanging out with sponsors and having sex with them.





This sponyo was caught on camera busy grinding on a slay queen’s ass.





Mzee alikuwa anaponda mali yake polepole .





Here’s the video.







