Suguliwa kitambi mzee! This SPONYO was spotted grinding on a Slay Queen’s ASS in a night club (VIDEO).

, , , , 06:20

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Wednesday, November 17, 2018 - Young ladies these days are obsessed with sponsors.

Just go to night clubs and you will see how men are hanging out with ladies young enough to be their daughters.

Most of these ladies are just after money and that’s why they don’t mind hanging out with sponsors and having sex with them.

This sponyo was caught on camera busy grinding on a slay queen’s ass.

Mzee alikuwa anaponda mali yake polepole.

Here’s the video.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno