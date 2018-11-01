Struggling Kalenjin LADY socialite CHEBET went live on Instagram and here is the madness she was displaying (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 01:43
Thursday, November 1, 2018-Struggling Kalenjin socialite, Chebet Pinkie, has been desperately trying to create stunts on social media.
The well endowed Chebet who has a nice big booty went live on Instagram and unleashed madness to her male followers.
Here are screenshot grabs from the live video she posted on IG.
The Kenyan DAILY POST