Strike for as long as you want, I don’t care; you must follow the rules for you to be on the road - Defiant FRED MATIANGI tells all Kenyan matatu owners

Monday November 12, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has declared that the Government will not relent in its latest crackdown to streamline the transport sector in the country.





Speaking on Monday, Matiang’i dismissed the move by Public Service Vehicles (PSV) operators to withdraw their vehicles from the roads to protest the re-introduction of the famous ‘Michuki’ rules as sideshows.





He dared the matatu operators to remain on strike for as long as they want saying the PSVs not in operation risk having their licenses revoked.





“Let us stop these monkey games where everybody thinks they can get their way around.”





“We all must go back to order and we are not relenting on this matter.”





“Those who want to keep away their vehicles at home as long as they please,” said Matiang’i.





“The Transport CS has instructed the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to review licenses of those Saccos that are not operating today… When you are licensed you are supposed to do a business not blackmail people,” he added.



