STRESS REMOVER! These crazy Kenyans will leave you in stitches and make your day (VIDEO)

, , , , 07:05

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 - If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious video will put a smile on your face.

Kenyans are known be to a creative but this is just madness.

It is either these guys have so much time on their hands or they are just crazy to come up with this idea.

This is comedy at it best.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako.

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno