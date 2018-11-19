Stop appearing on TVs like fools without doing anything – UHURU tells his Cabinet Secretaries! You just love appearing TV and newspapers

Monday November 19, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has read riot act to his Cabinet Secretaries for failing to do their work.

Speaking at Liwatoni in Mombasa after launching the Kenya Coast Guard Service on Monday, Uhuru warned Cabinet Secretaries against publicity stunts.

"Kuwa waziri si kukaa kwa ofisi ama kuenda mikutano. Kazi yako ni kuuliza mbona hii kazi haitaendeki. Lakini sisi tunataka kujiona kwa magazeti, kwa TV sijui tukifanya nini, (Your work as a CS is not to stay in the office or attend meetings; it is to ask why work has not been done. But some only want to be seen on the newspaper and TV)," Uhuru said.

The Head of State told his CS to focus on work and stop politicking.

He said he was able to commission the Kenya Coast Guard Service with limited resources and CSs should do the same.

The President also directed NLC and the Department of Fisheries to recover any gazetted landing sites near water bodies that have been grabbed by April next year.

