Spotted! Do you think this man is being romantic ama amekaliwa chapati?(PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, News, Photos, Politics 05:24
Sunday, November 18, 2018-What do you think about those men who carry hand-bags for their girlfriends and wives.
This man was spotted in the streets and the photos have elicited heated debate online.
While some are applauding the man for being caring and romantic, others say this is stupidity.
What do you think?
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST