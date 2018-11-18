Spotted! Do you think this man is being romantic ama amekaliwa chapati?(PHOTOs).

Sunday, November 18, 2018-What do you think about those men who carry hand-bags for their girlfriends and wives.

This man was spotted in the streets and the photos have elicited heated debate online.

While some are applauding the man for being caring and romantic, others say this is stupidity.

What do you think?

The Kenyan DAILY POST
