Speaker JUSTIN MUTURI says Cabinet Secretaries will be impeached if they defy Parliament summons! The most notorious one is FRED MATIANGI

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Speaker of National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has warned Cabinet Secretaries against defying summons by Parliament.





Over the last few months, Cabinet Secretaries led by Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, have been defying Parliamentary summons.





In a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, Muturi said that MPs will now be impeaching any CS who defies Parliamentary committees’ summons.





Muturi read the riot act to CSs following complaints from House committee chairmen that this defiance has made it hard for them to conclude petitions or have members’ questions responded to.





“You should be the one deciding when the CSs should come and ensure they produce answers as per the questions asked and issues raised in form of petitions," Muturi told the committees.





According to the House Standing Orders, committees are required to conclude petitions within 60 days upon their reading in the House by the Speaker.





However, this does not happen because CSs fail to show up.



