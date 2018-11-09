SONKO, JOHO and six elected leaders across Africa that would make better socialites (PHOTOs)

Friday, November 09, 2018-

Africa is a continent endowed with not only resources but also brilliant minds and people with great talents.





Yet, mediocrity hangs over this great continent like an ominous, yet familiar cloud.





The individuals we entrust into positions of power and leadership do not inspire confidence.





Actually, some African ‘leaders’ can make great socialites, no wonder US President Donald Trump once described some African states as sh!tholes.





