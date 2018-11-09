Some MEN are merciless, Why do this to WOMEN yet you know you are HIV Positive, Read this guys.

, , , , , , 04:59

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Friday, November 9, 2018-Here is a story of HIV + man who has been luring women to sex and sleeping with them without protection.

The man who works at a traffic centre has been living with the virus for 8 years and he targets women who come for Drivers License.

 This idiot might have infected alot of innocent ladies without their knowledge.

Read this  ladies and be-careful with men out there.


Luckily, the lady tested negative and she is on PEP.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno