Some Kenyans are so daring, this guy was fighting an armed police officer, Nini husumbua wakenya aki (Watch VIDEO).

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - This guy caused drama after he wrestled an armed police officer.

Not even the AK-47 rifle that was in the cop’s possession could scare him.

The daring man was trying to resist arrest and when he over-powered the cop, he asked for back-up.

Check out this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
