Singer AKOTHEE teases men after posting PHOTOs of her ‘enlarged’ ASS in bikini - This woman is crazy (PHOTOs)

Singer AKOTHEE teases men after posting PHOTOs of her 'enlarged' ASS in bikini

, , , , 08:13

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - Controversial singer, Esther Akoth, better known as Akothee, has caused a buzz on social media with her crazy antics.

The flamboyant singer and accomplished businesswoman, has been sharing photos of her ‘enlarged’ derriere with a mission to entice men who love women with big assets.

While sharing the photos from Malindi where she is having a good time with her manager –cum boyfriend, Nelly Oaks, the mother of five wrote:

Omooo dreams are valid , call all those who laughed at my flat arse , call your area chief , I catch all of you, the ASS gruuuuuuu, @malindidreamgarden, wait till we arrive in your room and meet some bone shit.

“Every woman needs to be loved and appreciated, loneliness is a killer that's why women in love do crazy things just to try and keep their men! @nellyoaks dont look further the Ass grew BAA 

Check out the crazy photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
