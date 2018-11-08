Si hii ni Kriminoo! Why do this to a BMW X6, the owner should be taken to a mental hospital(PHOTO)

, , , , , , 03:55

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Thursday, November 8, 2018-This is what happens when you upgrade from a Probox to a BMW X6.

Why do this to a high end guzzler like BMW X6 after spending millions of shillings buying the monster machine.

The owner of this car should be taken to a mental hospital.

See photo.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsncsn2xij.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno