Shut up and stop criticising KALONZO for choosing to UHURU’s errand boy – Ukambani MPs tell MUTHAMA and KIBWANA

Sunday November 18, 2018 - A section of Wiper lawmakers have asked Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, to stop criticizing Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, over his decision to be President Uhuru Kenyatta's "errand boy".





The MPs led by Danson Mwashako (Wudanyi), Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) defended Musyoka's move to work with Kenyatta.





The MPs who spoke during a burial in Machakos on Saturday said there was nothing wrong with Musyoka working with the Government.





"Why are you not happy when someone who has been in the cold for five years gets a job?" Makau asked.





Despite there having been no official confirmation, Kalonzo recently took up the role of the head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) for South Sudan's peace process.





Muthama and Kibwana, however, expressed reservations about Kalonzo's new role saying it shows that he is not serious with his 2022 presidential bid.





They threatened to withdraw their support because "he is now running to the opposite direction with the relay baton.”





However, Mwashako told the likes of Muthama and Kibwana to respect Kalonzo because he is the best presidential candidate in the country.





"Don't chest thump saying you are better in politics than Musyoka, you are wrong. He is the best presidential candidate Kenya needs," he said.





Makau said Musyoka didn't have to consult anyone in the decision he made.





He asked Kambas to be ready to support Musyoka in his presidential bid to succeed Kenyatta in 2022.



