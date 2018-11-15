SHOCK! This WOMAN was caught red handed in Gatundu attempting to kill her 2 babies after domestic wrangle with her husband (PHOTOs).

Monday, November 15, 2018 - Residents of Gatundu saved 2 kids from death after their mother attempted to strangle them behind Gatundu court.

The woman had taken her husband to court accusing him of assault and absconding of parental duties but she failed to get justice.

The depressed woman was found behind the court attempting to kill the young ones.

She had vowed to kill the two babies and then commit suicide.

Luckily, members of the public rescued the kids before they were killed.

