Shock on UHURU as IG BOINNET revokes his order-Vows to detain any matatu following the President’s 2014 order

Thursday November 8, 2018 -Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, has nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order that allowed matatus to be painted with graffiti.





Speaking yesterday, Boinnet said Uhuru’s moratorium to paint matatus was being used the wrong way and thus the reason to revoke it.





“I celebrate our culture and I love art.”





“But not one that celebrates gangsters or violence,” Boinnet said during an interview with Jeff Koinange.





Uhuru had in 2014 lifted a ban imposed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on TV screens, music and graffiti on matatus , arguing that matatu graffiti was innovative and a source of livelihood for youths.





But according NTSA, the ban was meant to promote safety on roads and keep windshields clear of graffiti; something that Boinnet now concurs with.





It now remains to be seen how the Kenyan youths and people in graffiti business will take the ban.





The Kenyan DAILY POST















