Shock on RUTO as Rift Valley MPs tell him to do the unthinkable to win them or else they vote for GIDEON MOI come 2022

Monday October 5, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto is facing an acid test over his 2022 Presidential bid after divisions emerged among Rift Valley leaders over his bid.





Rift Valley MPs, led by Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, and his Cherang’any counterpart, Joshua Kutuny, yesterday issued several demands to be met by Ruto and his allies in order to guarantee their support in 2022 or else they will vote for Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who is also eying the Presidency.





According to the legislators, Ruto must meet among other things, the woes facing the agriculture sector, specifically maize and dairy, to be conclusively put to rest, as well as the explosive land issue in the Mau Forest complex where thousands of families have been evicted.





They argued that these are the hot issues in the region that need Ruto's attention to be considered a serious contender to the Presidency.





“The next elections will have nothing to do with religion, tribal groupings, past poll deals and funds drives.”





“The DP has lost his grip on Rift Valley because of being misadvised by his political dimwits,” said Keter.





On his part, Kutuny urged the DP to reach out to Moi to resolve their differences ahead of 2022, noting that it was ironical for DP to push for national unity when his home turf is in a mess.



