Shock on RUTO as it emerges his WESTON HOTEL may be demolished in February next year when NLC gives its verdict

Thursday November 1, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto will know the fate of Weston Hotel by February next year when the National Land Commission completes investigating claims that the land on which it stands was illegally acquired from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).





During a public hearing on the matter, KCAA said the land adjacent to Wilson Airport which Ruto built his Weston Hotel was illegally handed to him (a private developer).





According to the documents available, Ruto illegally acquired the land few months to the 2002 General Election.





In 2003, the then PS for transport and communication, Sammy Kyungu, wrote to the then Lands PS, Francis Baya, noting that public land had been fenced off by a private developer, but that still did not stop Ruto from grabbing the land in question.





“I want to further reiterate the earlier position of this Ministry, that the said plot is not available and is among the very important inventory of assets which the Government is expected to transfer to the KCAA and should not be allocated to any other party,” the letter to Baya, Kyungu said.





