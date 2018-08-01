SHOCK on RAILA and the NASA fraternity as embattled Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO finally dumps them for good - I will support RUTO in 2022

Sunday November 11, 2018 - Migori Governor Okoth Obado has finally made his political move after he announced dumping ODM party and its leader, Raila Odinga, for Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking in Kuria East, Migori County yesterday, the embattled Obado openly asked for permission from the area to officially switch camp saying he was uncomfortable working with Raila and being in ODM, thus ending months of intense speculation about his closeness with Ruto.





The Migori Governor also took a swipe at his party boss, Raila, following his failed Presidential bid in the 2017 General Elections, as well as mocked him badly over his analogy on crocodiles and River Jordan.





"As your Governor, I want you to allow me walk with Ruto everywhere he goes so that we can realise development.”





“We don't want anything to do with the crocodiles," Obado said amid thunderous applause.





On his part, Ruto declared that he will stop at nothing to work with Obado despite the many challenges facing him.





“Is there a problem if I work with governor Obado?”





“I will continue to work with him to deliver development to our people.”





“I will not mind what is said of our closeness," he said.



