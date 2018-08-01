SHOCK on OKOTH OBADO as EACC raids his homes in Nairobi and Migori days after hosting RUTO and finds crucial evidence - He’s going down

Tuesday November 13, 2018 - Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives raided the homes of Governor Okoth Obado in Migori and Nairobi in search of evidence over the Sh2.5 billion he stole from Migori County.





The anti-graft czars conducted the coordinated operation on Tuesday morning where they confiscated crucial documents to aid them in the ongoing investigation into theft in the County.





“The commission received credible information that a few persons well known to be proxies of the Governor, registered several companies for the purpose of fraudulent acquisition of public funds through fictitious contracts,” says EACC.





The embattled Migori Governor is accused of siphoning Sh2 billion of the County’s cash through bank accounts registered by his family members.





He is also facing murder charges and was released on Sh5 million bail on October 25th after more than one month stay in custody at Industrial Area Remand Prison in Nairobi.



