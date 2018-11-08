Shock on OBADO as 30 witnesses emerge to testify that indeed he killed SHARON OTIENO-His freedom may be short-lived

Thursday November 8, 2018 -More than 30 witnesses have been lined up to testify against Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others over the cold blooded murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





According to the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide section, more witnesses may still be brought on board depending on the investigations that are still going on.





Among the 30 witnesses, some had been arrested in connection to the murder but are treated as witnesses.





“So far we have three suspects who have been charged in court and more than 30 witnesses,” said an officer investigating the matter.





This comes even as the DCI has expanded the search for other killers of Sharon to Uganda and Tanzania.





Speaking last week, DCI boss, George Kinoti, however, said he could reveal more about regional hunt for it might compromise the search.





“What I can say is that the killers of Sharon Otieno won’t have a place to hide.”





“We are on their trail,” said Kinoti.



