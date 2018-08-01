SHOCK on MCAs as Governor OPARANYA pulls a first one on them - No wonder they hate him so much and might even plan to impeach him soon

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has pulled a surprise on his MCAs after he stopped them from having additional funds for the car loans and mortgages.





Speaking yesterday, Oparanya said Kakamega County Assembly will not get additional funds for car loans and mortgages.





He said the money the Ward Representatives were asking for was not factored in the 2018/19 budget.





According to Oparanya, he had nowhere to get cash to finance the MCAs' car loans and mortgages.





“I gave the previous assembly Sh444 million for car loans and mortgages, but it was poorly managed.”





“The money was not a grant but a revolving refund.”





“Members who didn’t make it back to the assembly defaulted in paying back the money,” said Oparanya.





The move by the Governor has infuriated the MCAs who are now contemplating impeaching him.



