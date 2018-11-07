Shock on former PS LILLIAN OMOLO as DPP tightens noose-To take another plea over the looting of NYS

Wednesday November 7, 2018 -It is a big blow to former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary (PS) Lillian Omollo and 34 others after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) tightens the noose on the second National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.





Omolo and his friends in crime are set to take pleas afresh after the prosecution amended charges in connection with the NYS theft.





The prosecution also consolidated the cases of all the 35 suspects who are expected back in court on November 30, 2018, to face the revised charges.





The prosecution accused the suspects of conspiracy to commit economic crime that led to loss of over KSh 167 million from the NYS coffer.





According to prosecution, the accused persons, among them Omollo and former NYS Director General, Richard Ndubai, facilitated payment of the said amount to three companies identified as Ameritrade Limited, Firstling Limited, and Kunjiwa Enterprises.



