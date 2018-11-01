SHOCK as wife of popular journalist, Milton Nyakundi, dies after falling off bridge in Nanyuki (PHOTOS)

Thursday, November 01, 2018-

Journalist Milton Nyakundi has lost his wife in a tragic accident in Nanyuki.





Rebecca Njoki slipped off a bridge on the Nanyuki-Meru highway and fell in the river on Monday at about 10: oopm.





Susan Wangechi, a friend, said she slipped and fell from a bridge into the swollen river.





The body was recovered the following morning trapped on the river bank about 20 metres downstream.





According to Laikipia County Police Commander, Simon Kipkeu, Njoki and three friends were headed to Nanyuki town form Nanyuki police station canteen when she slipped and fell into the river.





Kenyans have been sending him condolences messages and below are a few.