SHOCK as UHURU lifts ban on Chinese fish after China threatened to stop funding the second phase of the SGR! Prepare to eat Chinese fish

Friday November 2, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has bowed to pressure from China and suspended a recent ban it had imposed on tilapia fish imports from the Asian nation.





The ban was made public and the same relayed to the Chinese Embassy by the Department of Fisheries on Wednesday, October 24.





It was to take effect in January 2019.





In a statement issued on Monday, the department's acting Director General, Susan Imende, lifted the embargo to allow for what she termed as consultations between Nairobi and Beijing.





"This is to inform you that the same had been put to stay to allow further consultations, assessments, and development of frameworks for handling tilapia imports," the statement read.





It is said that Uhuru’s Government lifted the ban to allow the flow of cash from China to fund the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway which had stopped as a result of the ban.



