SHOCK as RUTO hosts RAILA and NASA financier, JIMMY WANJIGI, to lunch at his Karen home - Is he planning to win them over ahead of 2022?

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto pulled a surprise on Friday after he hosted NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to lunch at his Karen house.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA financier, Jimmy Wanjigi, were also present at Ruto’s lunch - something that raised more questions than answers.





The three had come from a memorial service for former Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson, Jane Kiano , at the ACK St. Francis Church.





The first to arrive at the DP’s home was Uhuru who spent about twenty minutes with his deputy.





Raila Odinga and Wanjigi drove into Ruto’s residence 20 minutes after Uhuru had arrived .





According to an ally of Raila Odinga, it was Uhuru who asked the former Premier to accompany him, and he in turn invited Wanjigi.





Speaking after the lunch, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchuma Murkomen , who was also at the lunch meeting stated that the DP used the opportunity to extend an olive branch to the NASA team.





In the run up to the 2017 General Elections, Ruto had accused Jimmy Wanjigi of massive corruption and using the proceeds of corruption to fund Raila.



