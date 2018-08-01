SHOCK as Rift Valley politicians ask RUTO to surrender himself to DCI for investigations over maize scandal - Is he the NCPB looter?

Sunday November 18, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto is facing a serious backlash from Rift Valley after politicians from the region asked him to subject himself to investigations over maize scandal.





Led by Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, the Jubilee politicians asked the DP to stop talking to them about 2022 politics and frequent Church harambees and instead focus on addressing the plight of maize farmers.





Speaking yesterday, Keter thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for being vocal on issues affecting the farmers but took a swipe at Ruto for ignoring them.





"We want to thank the President for looking into the plight of maize farmers and we urge him to continue supporting farmers.”





“We thought the other leaders who came here, among them Ruto, would also talk about the price of maize, but instead they focused on gender issues..." Keter said.





The renegade MP alleged that Ruto was partly to blame for the maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) where billions of shillings meant for farmers were allegedly stolen and challenged him to surrender to DCI for investigations.





"We are requesting you Deputy President, subject yourself to investigations because you are part of this problem.”





“We have heard the President repeatedly ask CS Mwangi Kiunjuri to investigate to find out who stole NCPB funds.”





“We (also) want to know what you (Ruto) have been doing about the fertilizer import," Keter said amid applause.



