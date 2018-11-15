SHOCK as prominent businessman is found dead in his car, his hands were tied to the driver’s seat.

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - A prominent Machakos based businessman has been found dead in his car.





Peter Mwangangi Mula, was found dead in his car, a black Toyota Harrier, registration KBX 353F, with his hands tied to the driver’s seat in Masinga Sub-County on Wednesday night.





Police suspect that the 53-year old businessman was injected with a lethal substance.

According to the police report, Mr. Mula was with his friends taking beer at his bar in Kanyoonyoo Market Center on Wednesday afternoon.





He received a call from a friend who had requested him for his driving license in order to drive past a police road block at Kanyoonyoo.





The Businessmen drove from the bar and at around 4pm, his car was spotted parked by the road near Kasuangove Market Centre.





Area Assistant Chief Mr. Ngovi Muasya received information that the car had been abandoned on a feeder road, a few meters from the main road with its doors wide open.





Upon visiting the scene, he found the businessman dead on the backseat on his car with his hands tied to the driver’s seat.





His body was taken to Matuu Mediance Mortuary and the vehicle towed to Masinga Police Post.



