SHOCK as Police officer shoots his LOVER dead before turning the gun on himself in Nakuru.

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - A police officer shot dead his lover on Tuesday morning before turning the gun on himself.





Constable Cornelius Kipngetich, 28, who was attached to Piaye Patrol Base in Njoro and his lover, Eunice Wambui, were found lying in a pool of blood inside their single room at the camp.





According to Nakuru County Police Commander Hassan Barua, the incident was reported by the officers’ neighbor and colleague who had been sent to give instructions to Mr. Kipngetich.





“It was the colleague who discovered the deaths after knocking several times on their door without getting a response,” said Mr. Barua.





“I peeped through the window and saw the body of the wife lying on the floor in a pool of blood and reported the incident to the OCPD.” Constable Hillary Chekai said.





The incident has shocked residents since the couple, who moved in just three months ago, never seemed to have any problem and appeared inseparable.





This year alone, over ten police officers have taken their own lives and killed their lovers and wives in similar manner.



