Shock as more than 30 passengers are arrested for boarding matatus that are already full-MICHUKI RULES are back with a bang

Friday November 9, 2018 -Even before the deadline for the dreaded Michuki rules to take effect, passengers are already feeling the heat.





This is after more than 30 people in Migori County were arrested and charged with traffic related offenses as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government embarks on a crackdown to restore sanity on the roads.





Among the 30 arrested yesterday are 6 passengers who had boarded a vehicle which had already reached its capacity.





The arrest was confirmed by Migori OCPD, Patrick Macharia, who said the six are in police custody and are set to be arraigned in court to face charges of boarding already full vehicles.





He said the charges will send a warning to people boarding vehicles that have already reached their capacity.





Macharia also confirmed that over 25 public service vehicles had also been intercepted as police embarks on the enforcement of Michuki rules.





