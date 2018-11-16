SHOCK as MONICA KIMANI’s dad receives death threats from South Sudanese cartels connected to the Speaker who was her SPONSOR.

Friday, November 16, 2018 - The father of the late Monica Kimani, who has was brutally murdered at her apartment in Kilimani, is being threatened by South Sudanese cartels connected to the Country’s Deputy Speaker and former warlord, Daniel Awet Akot.





Before Monica was killed, she had an affair with Mr Akot, a South Sudanese tycoon with a lot of properties in Nairobi.





The late Monica used to sleep with the aging warlord and do money laundering for him and in return, he financed her lavish lifestyle.





According to snoops, Monica stole sensitive documents from Mr Akot’s office before she jetted into the Country.





The late Monica’s father, Mr Kimani, is in possession of the documents after he took them from her daughter’s apartment in Kilimani where she was brutally killed.





Kimani received a threatening letter by South Sudanese cartels who are demanding for the documents taken from the Deputy Speaker’s office.





He hasn’t reported the matter to the police because he knows the dirty businesses that his late daughter engaged in.





Here’s the threatening letter he received.