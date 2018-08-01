SHOCK as MIGUNA MIGUNA heaps praises on MIKE SONKO for helping CONGESTINA ACHIENG’ get medical help as he condemns RAILA

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has for once extended praise to his rival Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over his good gesture of helping out the former boxing legend, Congestina Achieng’





Taking to his Twitter page, Miguna lauded Governor Sonko for ‘extending a helping hand’ to sickly former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.





At the same time, Miguna condemned NASA leader, Raila Odinga, for doing nothing to aid Conjestina who is in dire need of medical attention.





“Let me thank Mike Sonko for extending a helping hand to Conjestina Achieng' who hails from a REGION that Raila Odinga - a looting billionaire coward - and his killing machines, have reduced to conditions that are unfit even for wild beasts,” Miguna said.





Miguna’s rare praise of Sonko has come as a shocker considering that he has been his fiercest critic in the past.



