Shock as MARAGA now reveals the identity of judges implicated by AKASHA brothers in drug scandal-FBI may arrest them ASAP

Monday November 5, 2018 -Chief Justice David Maraga has come clean, revealing the identity of judges implicated in drug trafficking business by Akasha brothers who are staring at life sentence in the US jail.





This is after the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) named 13 prominent Kenyans, among them 4 judges, as among those in the drug trafficking business.





Speaking on the issue, Maraga named Justice Chacha Mwita and Justice Dora Chepkwony as among those implicated by Akasha brothers over drug trafficking.





However, he defended the judges, trashing the FBI report as malicious and misleading.





He explained that Justice Chacha Mwita has never worked in Mombasa, Kilifi or Malindi County where their drug trafficking cases were being heard.





“Even his private practice before he joined the Judiciary never took him to those places.”





“We, therefore, find the link to the Akasha case malicious and obviously intended to intimidate the judge and thus influence his decisions in other cases,” Maraga said.





On the other hand, Maraga defended Justice Dora Chepkwony , mentioning that her role in the Akasha case was very minimal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











