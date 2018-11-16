SHOCK as Kenyan man leaves suicide note on facebook, Someone help this mzee before things get worse (PHOTOs).

Friday, November 16, 2018 - There’s this depressed man who has left a suicide note on his facebook page.

The man claims that close friends and relatives have abandoned him when he needs them most.

The main reason this man is planning to take his own life is because someone has wrecked his marriage and there’s no one to give him emotional support.

He posted photos with his kids and wished them goodbye as he prepares to take his own life.

Check out this suicide post that the man left on his facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

