SHOCK as KCSE candidate collapses and dies after sitting Mathematics paper in Nyamira.

Monday, November 05, 2018

- The 17-year old boy collapsed in the examination hall and died after writing his Mathematics paper on Monday morning.





Keith Mongare, a student at Gesiaga Secondary School in Nyamira County, was battling a heart related ailment according to his father.





“My son has been struggling with a heart problem and was on medication,” the deceased’s father Mr. Joshua Ongaga told reporters.





He was pronounced dead on arrival at Omboga Nursing Home and his body has been taken to Kinara Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.





The 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) started today under tight security after the government vowed to deliver a credible exams with dire consequences awaiting those caught cheating.



