SHOCK as JOMO GECHAGA’s family moves to evict their own mother, MARGARET GECAGA, from her home in Muthaiga, Nairobi - They will be cursed

Friday November 2, 2018 - Another family dispute is brewing in one of the prominent Kenyan families after Udi Gecaga, the father of Jomo Gecaga, and also the ex-husband of President Uhuru Kenyatta ’s elder sister, Jeni Wambui, is set to evict his stepmother, Margaret Gacigi Gecaga, from a house in Muthaiga.





According to High Court-appointed arbitrators, the house which Margaret occupies, and seven adjacent properties were not part of the matrimonial property, and therefore she had no claim to them.





This is after it emerged that Margaret's husband, Dr. Bethuel Mareka Gecaga, transferred the home and the other properties from his private ownership to a company he owned called Quinvest Limited before he died .





After the ruling by arbitrators delivered in August, Udi wrote to his stepmother giving her until October to vacate the premises.





She was also slapped with a rent of over Ksh9 million that has accrued from the time her husband died.



