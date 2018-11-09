Shock as it emerges that MWANGI KIUNJURI ‘ate’ 5 billion meant for relief food while at Devolution Ministry

Friday November 9, 2018-At least Sh5 billion cannot be accounted for by a State agency tasked with provision of relief food and other drought emergency interventions in the Ministry of Devolution.

According to Auditor General, Edward Ouko, a whopping Sh5.1 billion could have been lost in the Drought Management Authority in the last financial year when the now Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, was the Devolution CS.

The Auditor revealed the Ministry could not account for Sh2.3 billion that comprised payments to various beneficiaries as there were no documents to support the payments.

Besides, the Ministry failed to prove the expenditures of additional funds given to it for relief food.

“The Hunger Safety Net Programme (GOK component) expenditure of Sh2,312,626,824 that comprised payments to various beneficiaries did not have a documented basis on how the beneficiaries paid were identified and the rates used for paying the beneficiaries, respectively,” reads the audit report.

“The basis of the requisition for disbursements to the various county offices and other procurement activities have not been supported by necessary documentation justifying the extent of the fund required to undertake the given interventions,” he added.

