SHOCK as Governors ANN WAIGURU and MIKE SONKO are summoned by Senate to explain the loss of monies in their counties - Did they steal?

Monday November 12, 2018 - Senators have summoned Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) for failing to appear before a watchdog committee over audit queries.





The two ignored invites to appear before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee to respond to questions raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko .





Announcing the decision to summon the two errant Governors, Narok Senator, Ledama ole Kina, accused them of ignoring their invites on several occasions.





“We have decided to compel them to appear before us through summoning because they had no good reasons to snub our earlier invitations,” said the Senator.





On October 29th, Sonko failed to appear before the Senate committee for the third time in a row, forcing the House team to fine him Sh500,000 while Waiguru has now snubbed the committee twice.





The audit queries relate to expenditure in 2014/15, when their predecessors Evans Kidero and Joseph Ndathi, respectively, were in office.



