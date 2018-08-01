SHOCK as FBI names Governors/ MPs/ Police/ Judges doing drug business in Kenya - You won’t believe who is on the list! FBI to come for them

Sunday November 4, 2018 - Prominent Kenyan politicians, Judges, senior police officers and activists are among those mentioned by Akasha brothers - Baktash and Ibrahim - who have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in a US court.





The two siblings, who were accused of orchestrating deals of a dreaded drug syndicate which supplied narcotics to US and Kenya, pleaded guilty to six counts of drug trafficking and corruption on Wednesday, October 24.





The two, who are now facing life sentences in US, named their accomplices in Kenya, among them prominent Kenyan politicians, businessmen, judges and senior police officers.





The FBI has now released a list of prominent Kenyans doing the drug business and hinted that they will be coming very soon to take them to the US to face charges.





Here is the list;-





1. Four High Court judges





2. Two serving Governors, one from the Coastal region and another one from North Eastern region





3. A former Governor from Central Kenya





4. Prominent Nairobi businessman





5. Former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister





6. Former senior police boss





7. Serving MP from Mt Kenya





8. Former MP from North Eastern





9. Renowned rights' activist from Coastal Kenya



