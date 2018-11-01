Shock as ex-President DANIEL MOI asks to meet KALONZO urgently-Is he planning to give him his blessings ahead 2022?

Thursday November 1, 2018-Retired President, Daniel Arap Moi, has invited Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to his Kabarak home for an urgent meeting.

The message of invitation was delivered by his son, Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, who gave scanty details of the exact agenda of the invitation.

Gideon informed Kalonzo that his father wanted him to visit Kabarak where he will also give his personal condolences to the family of Mzee Peter Muilu Musyoka-Kalonzo’s father who died on Sunday.

"I have come to give my condolences to yourself and the entire family on behalf of our party, family and the people of Baringo but more importantly from Mzee.”

“ He could not come, he has a few challenges but has requested that when you feel strong enough you go see him at Kabarak," stated Senator Moi.

The Baringo Senator was among several leaders who were in Karen to condole with Kalonzo’s family on the passing on of his father.

Gideon also informed Kalonzo that the late Mzee Muilu was his father's age mate but Mzee Moi could not visit as he was having a few challenges.

