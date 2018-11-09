Shock as DPP NOORDIN HAJI now goes for the insurer and body builder of the bus that killed 58 in Fort Ternan

Friday November 9, 2018 -The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Noordin Haji, has directed the police to carry out further investigations into the insurance company and the body builder of the bus that killed 58 people and injuring others in Fort Ternan last month.





According to DPP, he wants to understand why the insurer insured the bus despite its defaults and if the body builder followed specifications.





“I further direct that investigations be carried on the insurance company to ascertain why they insured the motor vehicle despite the obvious ‘defaults’ of the bus and also whether the insurance company is financially sound to meet its obligations.”





“Whether the body builder built the bus as per the specifications,” Haji stated in memo to the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinet.





“Bernard Ishindu, owner of the Home Boys bus registered under Western express Sacco, and Cleophas Shimanyula alias Toto have since been arrested and charged for the road crash.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



