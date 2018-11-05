Shock as BONI KHALWALE single handedly picks DP RUTO’s 2022 running mate-You won’t believe who he has chosen

Monday November 5, 2018-Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, on Sunday reached out to Deputy President William Ruto to pick his 2022 running mate from the Western region.

Speaking during a rally in Kakamega where Ruto had made a stopover in preparation for his tour of South Nyanza, Khalwale urged Ruto to settle on either ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, or Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula,as running mate.

“We have made an early stand and it is well-known that we are supporting your presidency in 2022.”

“Don’t do to us what NASA leader Raila Odinga did to this community.”

“Pick your running mate from Western,” Khalwale stated.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, who accompanied the DP, explained that he had pleaded with both Wetangula and Mudavadi to join the Ruto bandwagon to no avail.

"I again asked them to join Ruto for 2022 elections, but again they became sluggish. Now Odinga has joined the Government before them,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



