Shock as BONI KHALWALE single handedly picks DP RUTO’s 2022 running mate-You won’t believe who he has chosen

Monday November 5, 2018 -F ormer Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale , on Sunday reached out to Deputy President William Ruto to pick his 2022 running mate from the Western region.

Speaking during a rally in Kakamega where Ruto had made a stopover in preparation for

his tour of South Nyanza

,

Khalwale urged Ruto to settle on either

ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi

,