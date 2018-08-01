SHOCK as 2 police officers are sentenced to death over three murders - See who they killed in cold blood in Kangemi, Nairobi! How cruel can people be?

Wednesday November 14, 2018 - Two police officers have been sentenced to death after they were found guilty of killing three people, among them a bodyguard of the late Bomachoge MP, Joel Onyancha.





Police constables Benjamin Kahindi Changawa and Stanley Okoti were sentenced to death on Wednesday by Justice S.N. Mutuku for shooting and killing police constable, Joseph Obongo, and his two relatives, Geoffrey Mogoi and Amos Okenye, in Kangemi area, Nairobi in 2014 on claims that they were robbery suspects.





The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) had also found the officers culpable and recommended that they be charged with the murder of the three.





“Following the shooting, IPOA launched investigations on October 7th, 2014 to unravel the circumstances that led to the deaths, and to establish whether the police officers were justified in the use of their firearms.”





“IPOA concluded investigations and recommended to the DPP, murder charges and on April 27, 2015, the DPP concurred with IPOA’s recommendations,” said IPOA.



