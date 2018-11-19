“She had even stolen and packed my used ngothas” - WOMAN catches her housemaid red handed before she vanished (PHOTOs)

, , , 08:36

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, November 19, 2018 - These days, it’s very hard to trust househelps, the ladies we trust to take care of our family when we are away.

This lady thought her househelp of 3 years was the best but shock on her; she was a wolf in sheep’s skin.

She caught her red handed trying to escape after stealing various items from her house.

The shameless househelp had stolen the woman’s clothes, her baby’s clothes, shoes, foodstuff, bags, bras, utensils and even her used ngothas.

Never trust your househelp no matter how hard she tries to impress you and pretend to be innocent.

Check out the post from this woman.








The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpsnpas2c1c.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This is what NJOKI did after discovering her workmate is sleeping with husband - You won't believe what she did

Love is sweet,but when 3 people are involved,bitterness sets in.Njoki,who works in Mombasa as an accountant realized her husband who is ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno