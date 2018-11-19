“She had even stolen and packed my used ngothas” - WOMAN catches her housemaid red handed before she vanished (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 19, 2018 - These days, it’s very hard to trust househelps, the ladies we trust to take care of our family when we are away.





This lady thought her househelp of 3 years was the best but shock on her; she was a wolf in sheep’s skin.





She caught her red handed trying to escape after stealing various items from her house.





The shameless househelp had stolen the woman’s clothes, her baby’s clothes, shoes, foodstuff, bags, bras, utensils and even her used ngothas.





Never trust your househelp no matter how hard she tries to impress you and pretend to be innocent.





Check out the post from this woman.