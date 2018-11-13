She calls herself Sasha Diva and you probably saw her on Nairobi Diaries, Aki hawa slay queens (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 05:15
Monday, November 13, 2018 - This lady is called Sasha Diva and she is a wannabe socialite.
You probably saw her on the ratchet show dubbed Nairobi Diaries that was being aired on K24.
She was the loud-mouthed lady who was always fighting everyone.
See these photos she splashed online to look for attention in the next page
Page 1 2