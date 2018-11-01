SHARON OTIENO’s ghost will not leave OKOTH OBADO in peace until he dies – See what the EACC has done

Thursday November 1, 2018

-Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) has freezed assets of Migori governor Okoth Obado’s associates suspected to have been acquired fraudulently.





According to EACC, Obado, who is facing murder charges over killing University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, has been using his associates in looting billions of shillings from Migori County government.





The EACC wants seven of the governor's alleged proxies and 14 of their firms that benefited from multi-billion contracts compelled to refund Sh2 billion allegedly looted from the Migori county government.





On Tuesday, the High Court issued orders barring Obado’s proxies from selling or transferring 65 properties — including massionettes, apartments and land — all valued at over Sh382 million.





The commission said Obado was a beneficiary of the fictitious contracts through millions wired to his three children, most of them living abroad.





The Eliud Wabukala’s led commission also revealed that Obado benefited from the fictitious contracts to the tune of Sh38, 949,376.





This was through money wired to his children from the defendants in various accounts held at banks in Australia and Scotland.



