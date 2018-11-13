SHAME! See how retarded comedian MC JESSE embarrassed this mzee with his sick jokes, Imagine this is someone’s father (VIDEO).

Monday, November 13, 2018-Churchill show comedian, MC Jesse, has received a backlash from Kenyans on social media after he made a sick joke that embarrassed an elderly man.

From this video, you can clearly see that most of local comedians are brainless.

They don’t think twice before making   jokes.

This mzee was really hurt after MC Jesse made a joke that targeted him.

Watch this video.



