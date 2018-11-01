Shame on UHURU as he uses fake statistics to praise Kenya’s progress-Even CNN’s RICHARD QUEST was shocked

Thursday November 1, 2018-President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday blasted by netizens for using fake statistics to indicate that Kenya will be the leading economy in Africa in the next 20 years.

Through his Twitter handle, Uhuru indicated that Kenya is ranked at 38% globally in investment attractiveness ahead of Nigeria, South Africa and Ethiopia.

However, the statistics used had been obtained from a CNN viewers’ poll and wrongly attributed to the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2018 Report.

During his Wednesday night show, celebrated CNN journalist, Richard Quest, posed, "Which economy will lead Africa in the next 20 years? Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa?"

And according to those who responded to CNN question, 38% of the responded said Kenya would be the leading economy in the next 20 years, followed by Nigeria (37%), South Africa (15%), and Ethiopia (10%) - the exact figures Uhuru attributed to World Bank.

According to the World Bank, Kenya has improved 19 places to rank 61 in attractiveness to investor.

The World Bank further noted that Kenya had made great strides in the process of registering property, protecting minority investors and cutting time spent on filing tax returns.

