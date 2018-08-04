Sexy South African lady flaunts her humongous hips on social media and nobody believes they are natural (LOOK)

, , , 07:12

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Saturday, August 04, 2018-This South African slay queen has caused commotion on social media with her mega hips.

Netizens are having hard time to believe that her hips are natural.

If you thought Kenyan ladies are blessed with eye popping assets, you have not seen ladies from down south.

They have too much sauce.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Here is what Happened to This Kenyan Man After He Was Caught on Top of His Maid By Wife

Susan revealed in one of the popular Facebook pages how she got her husband on his maid and the shocking thing she did afterwards…here is...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno